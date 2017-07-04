BRIEF-Rheinmetall wins contract to modernise German Army command vehicles
* Rheinmetall says to modernize the Bundeswehr's boxer command vehicles
July 4 Harbin Dongan Auto Engine Co Ltd
* Says it sold 17,414 engines in June, down 34.7 percent y/y
* Says it sold 125,070 engines in H1, down 16.8 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tc9LBf
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Rheinmetall says to modernize the Bundeswehr's boxer command vehicles
FRANKFURT, July 4 German auto supplier Robert Bosch said its Mobility Solutions division, which makes sophisticated safety systems and autonomous car components, will grow around 7 percent this year, benefiting from a push to make cars more intelligent.