April 11 (Reuters) - Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

* Says its unit plans to acquire intangible assets of a Guangzhou pharmaceuticals firm for up to 303.5 million yuan ($43.96 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oZMssS

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9033 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)