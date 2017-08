BRIEF-Harbin Hatou plans heating project, brokerage unit plans bond issue

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Harbin Hatou Investment Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 137.2 million yuan ($19.93 million) in heating project

* Says unit Jianghai Securities scraps plan to set up direct investment unit, plans to invest 500 million yuan to set up private equity fund subsidiary

* Says unit Jianghai Securities plans to issue up to 10 billion yuan bonds

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mh9eaK; bit.ly/2m38nON; bit.ly/2lpZXxX; bit.ly/2m33CVl; bit.ly/2kGQV2t

