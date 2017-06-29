BRIEF-San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong enters distribution agreement with Wm. Magner Limited
* Entering into a distribution agreement with Wm. Magner Limited
June 29 HARBOES BRYGGERI A/S:
* FY PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 45.4 MILLION VERSUS DKK 51.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
* FY EBITDA DKK 140.9 MILLION VERSUS DKK 152.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
* EXPECTS 2017/2018 EBITDA OF DKK 140 MILLION -150 MILLION AND PRE-TAX PROFIT OF DKK 40 MILLION - 50 MILLION
* FY NET SALES DKK 1.43 BILLION VERSUS DKK 1.38 BILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* There are reasonable grounds for believing that the undertakings offered by Heineken might be accepted in Heineken, Punch Taverns deal Source text: http://bit.ly/2m4hKux Further company coverage: