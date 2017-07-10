BRIEF-Trabzonspor signs 3-year contract with player Juraj Kucka
* SAID ON FRIDAY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AC MILAN FOR THE TRANSFER OF PLAYER JURAJ KUCKA
July 10Hard Off Corporation Co Ltd
* Says it will set up a wholly owned subsidiary ECO TOWN USA INC., which will be engaged in management of reuse shop, and a sub-subsidiary ECO TOWN USA FRANCHISING INC., which will be wholly owned by ECO TOWN USA and will be engaged in franchise business, in U.S., in August
* Says ECO TOWN USA and ECO TOWN USA FRANCHISING will be capitalized at $1 million (about 114 million yen) and $100,000 (about 11.4 million yen) respectively
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/JDmRpu
* Says VW brand sales flat in Europe, up 15 pct in U.S. and up 5.4 pct in China and +11.2 pct in Brazil