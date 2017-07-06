July 6 Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos:
* Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos notifies guests of third-party
vendor security incident
* Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos - investigation determined
unauthorized party first obtained access to payment card, other
reservation information on aug 10, 2016
* Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos -brand was recently notified
of a security incident through third-party hotel reservation
system - sabre hospitality solutions Synxis
* hard Rock Hotels & Casinos says Sabre engaged
cybersecurity firm, mandiant, and notified law enforcement and
payment card brands about data security incident
* Hard rock hotels & casinos - last access to payment card
information was on march 9, 2017
* Hard rock hotels & casinos- sabre alerted hard rock
hotels & casinos on June 6, 2017 that an unauthorized party
gained access to account credentials
* Hard rock hotels & casinos- unauthorized party gained
access that permitted access to unencrypted payment card
information, certain reservation information
* Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Biloxi, Las Vegas and Hard Rock Hotel Cancun, Chicago, Goa, palm
springs among affected
