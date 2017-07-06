July 6 Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos:

* Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos notifies guests of third-party vendor security incident

* Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos - investigation determined unauthorized party first obtained access to payment card, other reservation information on aug 10, 2016

* Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos -brand was recently notified of a security incident through third-party hotel reservation system - sabre hospitality solutions Synxis​

* ‍hard Rock Hotels & Casinos says Sabre engaged cybersecurity firm, mandiant, and notified law enforcement and payment card brands about data security incident

* Hard rock hotels & casinos - last access to payment card information was on march 9, 2017

* Hard rock hotels & casinos- ‍sabre alerted hard rock hotels & casinos on June 6, 2017 that an unauthorized party gained access to account credentials​

* Hard rock hotels & casinos- unauthorized party gained access that permitted access to unencrypted payment card information, certain reservation information

* Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi, Las Vegas and Hard Rock Hotel Cancun, Chicago, Goa, palm springs among affected Source text for Eikon: