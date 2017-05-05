FOREX-Euro bounces after Merkel points to impact on Germany
* Euro net long positioning rises to highest in over 3 years -IMM
May 5 Hardinge Inc:
* Hardinge reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.05
* Q1 loss per share $0.16
* Sales for quarter were soft at $64.6 million, down 5 pct from prior year's Q1
* Orders for Q1 increased 12 pct to $72.9 million compared with prior-year period
* Initiated a new restructuring program to rationalize product lines and further streamline operations
* New restructuring program was initiated to generate $2.0 million to $2.5 million annualized pre-tax savings
* Restructuring program is anticipated to be substantially complete by mid-2018
* Restructuring costs are expected to be in range of approximately $3.8 million to $4.3 million, of which approximately $1.6 million is non-cash
* Order backlog at march 31, 2017 increased 9 pct over trailing Q4 of 2016 on strong order volume to $127.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 London-based Gatehouse Bank Plc, a unit of Gatehouse Financial Group, said it hired Charles Haresnape as chief executive, effective May 8.
* Biostage Inc - company's common stock would be subject to delisting from NASDAQ unless company timely requests a hearing before NASDAQ hearings panel