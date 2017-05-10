FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hardwoods Distribution Q1 earnings per share $0.37
May 10, 2017 / 11:23 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Hardwoods Distribution Q1 earnings per share $0.37

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Hardwoods Distribution Inc

* Hardwoods announces record first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue, including rugby, increased 63.3% year-over-year to $257.1 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.37

* Hardwoods views trump administration tax proposals as generally good for us-based businesses

* Anticipates continued modest organic growth in 2017, supported by solid market fundamentals

* Hardwoods distribution-while about 11% of sales currently affected by antidumping trade case, dont expect to have significant,long-term impact on business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

