BRIEF-Hardwoods Distribution Q1 earnings per share $0.37

May 10 (Reuters) - Hardwoods Distribution Inc

* Hardwoods announces record first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue, including rugby, increased 63.3% year-over-year to $257.1 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.37

* Hardwoods views trump administration tax proposals as generally good for us-based businesses

* Anticipates continued modest organic growth in 2017, supported by solid market fundamentals

* Hardwoods distribution-while about 11% of sales currently affected by antidumping trade case, dont expect to have significant,long-term impact on business