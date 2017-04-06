BRIEF-Hebei Huijin Electromechanical says change of accounting policy
* Says it changed the accounting policy due to national policy requirement
April 6Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it and wholly owned subsidiary plan to dissolve five new energy and optoelectronic tech units to improve management efficiency
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment