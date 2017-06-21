BRIEF-Guangdong Chaohua Tech gets regulatory approval for its Meizhou Hakka Bank to begin operations
* Says it gets banking regulator's approval for its Meizhou Hakka Bank to start operating
June 21Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd :
* Says 312,383,022 shares(6.61 percent stake) held by shareholder Yang Huaijin were frozen in order for three years
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fPtVPd
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it gets banking regulator's approval for its Meizhou Hakka Bank to start operating
* Increases net loss, negative shareholder equity estimates (Recasts and writes through with CEO comments)