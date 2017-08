March 3 (Reuters) - Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd

* Says it scraps share private placement due to changes in regulations, capital market conditions and timing for financing

* Says Hong Kong plans to set up subsidiary Hareon Investment Holdings

* Says Japan unit plans to sell energy assets to KH Solar

