4 months ago
BRIEF-Harley-Davidson Q1 earnings per share $1.05
April 18, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Harley-Davidson Q1 earnings per share $1.05

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Harley-davidson Inc:

* Harley-Davidson releases first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $1.5 billion versus $1.75 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $1.05

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Harley-Davidson Inc - Q1 worldwide Harley-Davidson retail motorcycle sales were down 4.2 percent compared to same period in 2016

* Harley-Davidson - for 2017, Harley-Davidson continues to anticipate full-year motorcycle shipments to be flat to down modestly in comparison to 2016

* Harley-Davidson Inc- in Q2 of 2017, company expects to ship approximately 80,000 to 85,000 motorcycles

* Harley-Davidson Inc - company continues to expect that full-year 2017 capital expenditures will be $200 million to $220 million.

* In Q2 of 2017, company expects to ship approximately 80,000 to 85,000 motorcycles

* Harley-Davidson Inc - at end of Q1, 18.0 million shares remained on a board-approved share repurchase authorization

* Harley-Davidson- Harley-Davidson continues to expect FY 2017 operating and gross margin as a percent of revenue to be approximately in line with 2016

* Harley-Davidson Inc- company continues to expect that full-year 2017 capital expenditures will be $200 million to $220 million

* Harley-Davidson Inc - long-term strategy through 2027 is focused on objective to launch 100 new, high-impact motorcycles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

