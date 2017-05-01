FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Harmonic Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.30
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 8:43 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Harmonic Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Harmonic Inc:

* Harmonic announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.14

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.30

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $398.5 million to $418.5 million

* Harmonic inc - bookings for q1 of 2017 were $82.1 million, compared with $116.9 million for q4

* Harmonic inc - harmonic anticipates q2 net revenue to be $94.5 million to $102.5 million

* Says GAAP net revenue for q1 of 2017 was $82.9 million, compared with $113.1 million for q4

* Q1 revenue view $92.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Harmonic inc sees Q2 loss per share to be in the range of $0.20 to $0.16

* Harmonic inc - sees Q2 non-GAAP loss per share of $0.04 ranging to break-even

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $104.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Harmonic inc sees 2017 non-gaap eps to be $0.02 to $0.16

* Harmonic inc - for 2017, harmonic anticipates gaap share loss to be $0.48 to $0.33 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.