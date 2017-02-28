BRIEF-Harmonic Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.13

Feb 28(Reuters) - Harmonic Inc

* Sees q1 2017 loss per share $0.19 to $0.24

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $86.5 million to $94.5 million

* Harmonic inc sees q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.04 to $0.08

* Harmonic announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.08

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.13

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Harmonic inc sees q1 non-gaap net revenue to be $87.0 million to $95.0 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.00, revenue view $96.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* GAAP net revenue for q4 of 2016 was $113.1 million, compared with $101.4 million for q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: