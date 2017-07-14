FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 hours
BRIEF-Harmonic sees Q2 non-gaap loss per share of $0.19 to $0.21
#TrumpInParis
#PhilipMorris
#SteelTariffs
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Farm lobby turns up heat on Trump team over NAFTA
Farm lobby turns up heat on Trump team over NAFTA
Farm lobby turns up heat on Trump team over NAFTA
Farm lobby turns up heat on Trump team over NAFTA
Farm lobby turns up heat on Trump team over NAFTA
Farm lobby turns up heat on Trump team over NAFTA
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 14, 2017 / 11:26 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Harmonic sees Q2 non-gaap loss per share of $0.19 to $0.21

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Harmonic Inc:

* Harmonic announces updated guidance for second quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q2 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.19 to $0.21

* Sees Q2 2017 gaap loss per share $0.40 to $0.41

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $80 million to $82 million

* Harmonic Inc - ‍bookings for Q2 of 2017 are anticipated to be in range of $90.0 million to $91.0 million​

* Harmonic - for Q2 of 2017, company anticipates gaap gross margins in range of 41.0 pct to 42.0 pct

* Harmonic - for q2 of 2017, company anticipates non-gaap gross margins in range of 48.0 pct to 49.0 pct

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $98.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Harmonic - total contract value (TCV) of bookings grew 90 pct sequentially from $4.0 million in Q1 2017 to $7.6 million in Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.