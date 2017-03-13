BRIEF-Harmony, NextDecade announce proposed all-stock deal initially valued at about $1.0 bln

March 13 (Reuters) - Harmony Merger Corp:

* Harmony and NextDecade agree to pursue merger; NextDecade a leader among U.S. LNG project developers

* Proposed all-stock transaction is expected to yield a combined entity with a pro forma enterprise value exceeding $1.0 billion at closing

* Deal includes additional stock consideration to be paid to NextDecade shareholders upon achievement of certain milestones

* Current harmony stockholders will own approximately 13.4 pct of combined company immediately following merger

* NextDecade will become a publicly listed company post deal

* Pursuant to LOI, co, NextDecade have also reserved capacity for strategic partners to invest in company prior to closing of merger

* Harmony is being represented by Graubard Miller and NextDecade is being represented by King & Spalding LLP for deal