June 2 (Reuters) - Inventure Foods Inc:

* Inventure Foods Inc - on May 30, 2017, Harold S. Edwards informed company of his decision to resign from board of directors of company - SEC filing

* Says effective concurrently with Edwards' resignation, board approved a decrease in size of board from 7 directors to 6 directors