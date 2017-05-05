JGBs edge down, taking cue from firmer stocks, lower Treasuries
TOKYO, May 22 Japanese government bonds edged down on Monday, taking their cue from U.S. Treasuries as firm equities sapped demand for safe-haven debt.
May 5 Harris Corp:
* Harris Corp- entered new fixed dollar accelerated share repurchase agreement to repurchase shares of co's common stock for initial payment of $250 million
* Harris Corp- new fixed dollar accelerated share repurchase transaction agreement part of company's common stock repurchase program
* Harris Corp- under terms of asr agreement, company will pay prepayment amount to morgan stanley on May 5, 2017
* Harris Corp- final settlement of transaction under new asr agreement is expected to occur prior to end of Q1 of company's fiscal 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 22 Europe's Airbus said on Monday it had appointed an independent review panel including a former German finance minister to monitor its compliance practices amid several ongoing corruption probes.
MOSCOW, May 22 Russia's largest lender Sberbank has issued a five-year loan worth 110 billion roubles ($1.9 billion) to VimpelCom Holdings B.V., a subsidiary of Amsterdam-based mobile network operator Veon Ltd, they said on Monday.