COLUMN-No relief for the London Metal Exchange as volumes fall again: Andy Home
* LME volumes in Q1 by major contract http://tmsnrt.rs/2p4ZSDT
March 24 Harris And Harris Group Inc:
* Harris & Harris Group announces change in corporate name to 180 Degree Capital Corp. and ticker symbol to "TURN"
* Common stock will begin trading on NASDAQ stock market under new symbol of TURN on March 27, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LME volumes in Q1 by major contract http://tmsnrt.rs/2p4ZSDT
* Neuralstem expands phase 1 safety trial of NSI-566 neural stem cells in spinal injury