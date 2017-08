April 25 (Reuters) - Harsco Corp:

* Harsco signs ten year, $60 million mill services contract in egypt

* Harsco Corp- metals & minerals division has signed a new, ten year mill services contract with Egyptian steel

* Harsco Corp- contract calls for provision of mill services at Egyptian Steel's Ain Sokhna plant

* Harsco Corp- Harsco's services at Ain Sokhna plant are scheduled to begin in January 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: