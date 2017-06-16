Tesla's autopilot software head quits in less than six months
June 20 Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
June 16 Harte Hanks Inc:
* Harte Hanks confirms receipt of director nominations notice
* Harte Hanks-confirmed it got notice from sidus investment partners of its intention to nominate 2 candidates to stand for election to company's board
* Harte Hanks -board will review nomination notice and present its recommended nominees for two director positions up for election at 2017 annual meeting
* Harte Hanks Inc says no stockholder action required at this time
