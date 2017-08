March 17 (Reuters) - Harte Hanks Inc

* Estimates it will report operating revenues from continuing operations of between $400 - $405 million for year ended December 31, 2016

* Estimates it will report a net loss of between $60.0 - $65.0 million for year ended December 31, 2016

* FY2016 revenue view $401.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: