April 27 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc

* The Hartford reports first quarter 2017 net income and core earnings per diluted share* of $1.00

* Hartford Financial Services Group Inc qtrly book value per diluted share of $45.25 rose 2% from dec. 31, 2016

* Hartford Financial Services Group Inc qtrly book value per diluted share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income was $45.80, up 1%

* Hartford Financial Services - q1 consolidated earned premiums $3,473 million versus. $3,404 million last year

* Hartford Financial Services Group Inc - net investment income increased 5% to $728 million, before tax, in q1 2017 versus $696 million, before tax, in q1 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.99, revenue view $4.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S