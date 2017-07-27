FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Harvard Bioscience Q2 loss per share $0.01
July 27, 2017 / 8:15 PM / 5 hours ago

BRIEF-Harvard Bioscience Q2 loss per share $0.01

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Harvard Bioscience Inc

* Harvard Bioscience reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.03

* Q2 revenue $25.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $24.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.13 to $0.15

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.01

* Sees FY 2017 gaap loss per share about $0.02

* Harvard bioscience inc says company expects to report 1% to 2% organic revenue growth in third and fourth quarters of 2017

* Harvard Bioscience -now expects 2017 revenues to be flat compared to 2016 revenues on a constant currency basis and excluding AHN disposition

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $98.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

