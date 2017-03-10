March 10 Harvest SA:
* FY revenue 24.5 million euros versus 23.2 million euros
($24.6 million) year ago
* FY operating income 4.4 million euros versus 5.2 million
euros year ago
* FY net profit 3.5 million euros versus 3.6 million euros
year ago
* To propose a dividend of 1.55 euros per share
* Sees Moneypitch will begin to generate revenue from H2
2017 and is expected to become driving force behind CO's growth
from 2018 onwards
* Says has solid order backlog and plans to continue growth
momentum for 2017, striving to maintain profitability levels
comparable to those of 2016
Source text: bit.ly/2m8Zr76
($1 = 0.9443 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)