5 months ago
BRIEF-Harvest Natural Q4 EPS $9.00
March 6, 2017 / 11:39 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Harvest Natural Q4 EPS $9.00

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Harvest Natural Resources Inc

* Harvest natural resources announces 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results

* Q4 earnings per share $9.00

* Harvest natural resources inc - intends to declare a distribution payable to shareholders after gabon transaction has closed

* Harvest natural resources - q4 results include non-recurring items of gain on sale of harvest-vinccler dutch holding bv of $118.9 million or $10.64 pre-tax per share

* Harvest natural resources - q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.72 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

