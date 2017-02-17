UPDATE 2-Japan export growth slows, Trump's trade policies cloud outlook

(Adds economist's comment, details on imports) * Jan exports +1.3 pct yr/yr vs f'cast +4.7 pct * Imports post first yr/yr increase in 2 years * Trade surplus with U.S. narrows * Worries over protectionism under Trump cloud outlook By Stanley White TOKYO, Feb 20 Japan's exports rose in January at a slower pace than the previous month due to a decline in shipments to the U.S. and the Lunar New Year holidays and as concerns about growing trade protectionism cas