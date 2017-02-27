Tata Steel UK closes pension scheme to new accruals from March 31
LONDON, March 7 Tata Steel UK on Tuesday said it would close its final salary pension scheme to accruals from March 31 as a step towards resolving the future of its UK operations.
Feb 27 Hastings Group Holdings Plc
* Annual results for financial year ended 31 december 2016 will include a one-off pre- tax charge of £20m
* charge will not have any impact on board's deliberations regarding proposed 2016 final dividend recommendation
* company does not expect Ogden rate change to have a material impact on group's financial outlook for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 7 President Donald Trump on Tuesday backed a draft U.S. House of Representatives Republican bill to repeal and replace the Obamacare healthcare law and said it was open to negotiation, adding that he was working on a system to cut drug prices.
TORONTO, March 7 Canada's main stock index was little changed in Tuesday morning trading as gains for some heavyweight financial shares partly offset weakness in commodity prices that weighed on the country's substantial mining and energy sectors.