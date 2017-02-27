Feb 27 Hastings Group Holdings Plc

* Annual results for financial year ended 31 december 2016 will include a one-off pre- tax charge of £20m

* charge will not have any impact on board's deliberations regarding proposed 2016 final dividend recommendation

* company does not expect Ogden rate change to have a material impact on group's financial outlook for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: