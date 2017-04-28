FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hastings Q1 gross written premiums rise
April 28, 2017 / 6:28 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Hastings Q1 gross written premiums rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Hastings Group Holdings Plc

* Q1 live customer policies increased to 2.42 million as at 31 March 2017, a 14 pct year on year increase

* Q1 gross written premiums up 26 pct to 214.7 mln stg for three months ended 31 March 2017

* Q1 market share of UK private car insurance (1) up to 6.7 pct as at 31 March 2017 (6.0 pct as at 31 March 2016)

* Q1 net revenue increased by 24 pct to 164.5 mln stg for three months ended 31 March 2017 (three months ended 31 March 2016: 132.7 mln stg)

* We look forward with confidence in our ability to deliver against our targets- CEO

* Confirms that Hastings is well positioned to continue its profitable growth, and deliver against targets set

* Recent ogden rate change has increased premiums across market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

