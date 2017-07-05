BRIEF-Yellow Pages signs exclusive licensing deal with MyTime in Canada
* Yellow pages announces exclusive licensing agreement with mytime in the canadian market
July 5 Havas SA:
* HAVAS GROUP ACQUIRES "SO WHAT GLOBAL", A UK-BASED LIFE COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, July 5 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.