BRIEF-Havas Q4 revenue up 4.2 pct organically at 652 mln euros

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Havas SA:

* Q4 revenue 652 million euros ($692.2 million), up 4.2 percent organically

* FY revenue is 2.28 billion euros versus 2.19 billion euros a year ago

* FY income from operations ‍​329 million euros versus 315 million euros a year ago

* FY net income group share 177‍​ million euros versus 172 million euros a year ago

* To speed up its strategic plan in 2017

* Proposes to raise dividend by 20 percent to 0.18 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9419 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)