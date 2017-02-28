FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Havas says no impact of Brexit visible yet - conf call
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
attack in Barcelona
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
February 28, 2017 / 6:13 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Havas says no impact of Brexit visible yet - conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Havas SA:

* Says objective of a 15 percent medium-term operating margin is unchanged - conf call

* Anticipates organic growth in 2-3 pct range in 2017- conf call

* Has an envelope of about 100 million euros ($106.1 million) for acquisitions this year - conf call

* Says American challenges mostly in New York agency - conf call

* Says 2017 should be another year of growth for the US - conf call

* Says no impact of Brexit visible yet - conf call

* Says there is no reason that havas is not able to outperform the market in France in 2017 - conf call For the full-year results: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9428 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.