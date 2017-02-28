BRIEF-Havas says no impact of Brexit visible yet - conf call

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Havas SA:

* Says objective of a 15 percent medium-term operating margin is unchanged - conf call

* Anticipates organic growth in 2-3 pct range in 2017- conf call

* Has an envelope of about 100 million euros ($106.1 million) for acquisitions this year - conf call

* Says American challenges mostly in New York agency - conf call

* Says 2017 should be another year of growth for the US - conf call

* Says no impact of Brexit visible yet - conf call

* Says there is no reason that havas is not able to outperform the market in France in 2017 - conf call For the full-year results: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9428 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)