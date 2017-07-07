PRESS DIGEST- Canada-July 7
July 7 Haverty Furniture Companies Inc
* Havertys reports sales for second quarter
* Q2 same store sales fell 0.2 percent
* Q2 sales $196.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $199 million
* Haverty Furniture- sales late in quarter lower than last year partly due to shifting 1 week of july 4 sale event promotional advertising to after holiday this year
* Haverty Furniture Companies Inc - stores are closed for easter and negative impact on Q2 written sales is estimated at 1.2%
* Haverty Furniture Companies Inc - on a comparable store basis, sales increased 0.7% for first six months.
* Haverty Furniture - after adjusting for easter shift, total written sales for Q2 2017 were up 0.6% and written comparable store sales were down 0.7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 7 Ukraine could unlock some $50 billion of collateral for lending to the country's agricultural industry by overhauling its land legislation, Francis Malige, Managing Director at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), said on Friday.