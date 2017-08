April 7 (Reuters) - Haverty Furniture Companies Inc:

* Havertys reports sales for first quarter

* Q1 same store sales rose 1.6 percent

* Q1 sales $200.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $203.2 million

* Haverty Furniture Companies Inc - written comparable store sales for quarter increased 1.0% over last year's Q1