BRIEF-Havertys reports Q4 earnings per share $0.51

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Haverty Furniture Companies Inc

* Havertys reports earnings for fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.51

* Q4 same store sales rose 2.5 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $220.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $220.6 million

* Haverty Furniture Companies Inc - planned capital expenditures for 2017 are $26.9 million

* Gross profit margin for full year of 2017 is expected to be 53.6%