COLUMN-No relief for the London Metal Exchange as volumes fall again: Andy Home
* LME volumes in Q1 by major contract http://tmsnrt.rs/2p4ZSDT
March 24 Hawaiian Holdings Inc
* Hawaiian Holdings-Co and air line pilots association ratified 63-month contract amendment, provides significant compensation increases for airline's 670 pilots
* Hawaiian Holdings Inc says amendment takes effect April 1 and its term extends through July 1, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LME volumes in Q1 by major contract http://tmsnrt.rs/2p4ZSDT
* Neuralstem expands phase 1 safety trial of NSI-566 neural stem cells in spinal injury