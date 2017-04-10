FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2017 / 10:08 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Hawaiian Airlines reports March and Q1 2017 traffic statistics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Hawaiian Holdings Inc -

* Hawaiian Airlines reports March and first quarter 2017 traffic statistics and updates expected first quarter metrics

* Expects to record a special charge of approximately $20 million in q1

* Raised its expectations for q1 operating revenue per asm growth

* Also raised its expectations for cost per asm (casm) excluding fuel and special items for q1 ended March 31, 2017

* March load factor 85.0% versus 82.9%

* March RPMS 1.32 billion versus 1.23 billion

* Raised expectations for casm ex-fuel, special items for q1 to include impact of newly ratified pilot contract, new accounting standard

* March ASMS 1.55 billion versus 1.49 billion

* Sees q1 cost per asm excluding fuel and special items up 6% to up 8%

* Sees q1 operating revenue per asm up 6.5% to up 8%

* Sees q1 cost per ASM up 6.5% to up 8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

