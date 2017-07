July 25 (Reuters) - Hawaiian Holdings Inc

* Hawaiian Holdings reports 2017 second quarter financial results

* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $1.49

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.58

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc sees Q3 operating revenue per ASM up 4.5 pct to up 7.5 pct

* Qtrly total revenues $675.34 million versus $594.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: