Feb 27 Hawaiian Telcom Holdco Inc

* Hawaiian Telcom Holdco Inc- on february 24 subsidiary of company entered into a credit agreement - sec filing

* Hawaiian Telcom Holdco Inc- credit agreement provides for a delayed draw term loan a commitment of $320 million -sec filing

* Hawaiian Telcom Holdco Inc- borrower can draw upon term a loans in a single advance between may 4, 2017 and may 31, 2017

* Hawaiian Telcom Holdco Inc- term loan a-2 matures on date that is six years from closing date

* Hawaiian Telcom Holdco - credit agreement permits co to pay dividend,redeem co's capital stock in amount not to exceed $3 million in calendar year 2017