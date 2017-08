BRIEF-Hawesko Holding Q1 consolidated EBIT up at EUR 4.9 mln

May 11 (Reuters) - HAWESKO HOLDING AG:

* HAWESKO HOLDING AG: SALES UP 4.7% IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

* IN QUARTER UNDER REVIEW, CONSOLIDATED SALES ROSE TO EUR 109.7 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 4.7% OVER SAME QUARTER OF PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR 104.8 MILLION)

* CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) IN Q1 OF 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 4.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 4.8 MILLION)

* EXPECTS SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 5% IN FISCAL YEAR 2017, WITH CONSOLIDATED EBIT OF JUST OVER EUR 30 MILLION AND AN UNCHANGED EBIT MARGIN

* WITH REGARD TO OTHER IMPORTANT FINANCIAL INDICATORS SUCH AS NET RESULT, RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED AND FREE CASH FLOW, WE LIKEWISE EXPECT FIGURES AT RESPECTIVE LEVELS OF PREVIOUS YEAR FOR 2017