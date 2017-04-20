FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hawesko Holding sees 2017 EBIT above EUR 30 mln, sales +5 pct
April 20, 2017 / 7:24 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Hawesko Holding sees 2017 EBIT above EUR 30 mln, sales +5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Hawesko Holding AG:

* Confirms preliminary figures reported in January

* All signs point to growth in 2017

* For 2017, management board expects an increase in sales of 5 percent over 2016 that will be achieved both by existing companies as well as with newest acquisitions WirWinzer and WeinArt

* Outlook 2017: with regard to result from operations (EBIT), a proportional rise to just over 30 million euros ($32.23 million) is expected

* Achievement of an EBIT margin of 7 percent is targeted step by step in next three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9309 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

