FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Hawkins announces hiring of Jeffrey Oldenkamp to role of CFO
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 1:27 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Hawkins announces hiring of Jeffrey Oldenkamp to role of CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Hawkins Inc:

* Hawkins, Inc announces hiring of Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp to assume role of chief financial officer, vice president and treasurer

* Says Oldenkamp joins Hawkins Inc from MTS Systems Corp

* Hawkins Inc - Oldenkamp to join co as CFO after filing of company's annual report on form 10-k, which is expected in early June of 2017

* Hawkins Inc - Kathleen Pepski had previously announced her planned retirement, will remain in roles of CFO and treasurer until that time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.