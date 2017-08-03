FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Haynes International Q3 loss per share $0.32
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 8:13 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Haynes International Q3 loss per share $0.32

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Haynes International Inc:

* Haynes International, Inc. Reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $98 million versus I/B/E/S view $98.9 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.32

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍backlog of $180.9 million at june 30, 2017​

* Haynes International - $22.0 million planned capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 has been reduced (due to some deferments into fiscal 2018) to $18.1 million

* Says ‍revenue and earnings in q4 of fiscal 2017 will likely be similar to q3 of fiscal 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

