February 22, 2017 / 7:31 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Hays posts H1 net fees of 465.5 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Hays Plc

* Half-Year report

* H1 net fees 465.5 million stg versus million stg 396.9 year earlier, up 3 percent on LFL basis

* H1 operating profit 100.1 million stg versus 86.3 million stg year earlier, down 1 percent on LFL basis

* H1 dividend 0.96p versus 0.91p year earlier

* H1 Uk & Ireland: net fees down 10%; operating profit down 29%

* Markets tough but broadly stable across half as a whole. Quick, early action to reduce costs, defend profit

* Private sector, saw a marked step-down in activity after EU referendum, but stabilised quickly and ended half showing early signs of improvement

* Conditions remained supportive in many key markets, especially germany and australia where activity accelerated significantly through half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

