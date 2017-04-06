FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2017 / 9:29 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-H.B. Fuller announces $200 mln share repurchase program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - HB Fuller Co

* H.B. Fuller announces $200 million share repurchase program; increases quarterly dividend

* HB Fuller Co - To increase company's regular quarterly cash dividend from $0.14 per share of common stock to $0.15 per share of common stock

* HB Fuller Co - Dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock is payable on May 4, 2017

* HB Fuller Co - Authorized a share repurchase program of up to $200 million of company's outstanding common shares for a period of up to five years

* HB Fuller Co - The share repurchase authorization replaces company's previous authorization that was approved in September of 2010 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

