BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
May 22 Hc International Inc
* As at date of this announcement, co has disposed of most of shares it held in cogobuy group at an average price of about hk$11.90 per share
* Company still holds approximately 13 million shares in cogobuy group
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07