July 10 HC Semitek Corp :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 300.6 percent to 328.8 percent, or to be 213 million yuan to 228 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 53.2 million yuan

* Says increased production and sale volume of LED chips and acquisition of Yunnan-based tech firm as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/w2XSK8

