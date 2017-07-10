BRIEF-Sanan Optoelectronics elects chairman
July 10 Sanan Optoelectronics Co Ltd * Says board elects Lin Zhiqiang as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2sWgUH0 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
July 10 HC Semitek Corp :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 300.6 percent to 328.8 percent, or to be 213 million yuan to 228 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 53.2 million yuan
* Says increased production and sale volume of LED chips and acquisition of Yunnan-based tech firm as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/w2XSK8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it expects net loss of 222-227 million yuan ($32.63-$33.37 million) in H1 versus net profit of 1.8 million yuan a year earlier