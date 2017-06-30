June 30 Hca Healthcare Inc
* HCA Healthcare Inc - on june 28, 2017, company entered
into a restatement agreement dated as of september 30, 2011
* HCA Healthcare - abl agreement increases commitments to
make loans pursuant to senior secured asset based revolving
credit facility from $3.25 billion to $3.75 billion
* HCA Healthcare inc says on june 28, co's unit entered into
a restatement agreement dated as of november 17, 2006 - sec
filing
* HCA Healthcare Inc - abl restatement agreement extends
maturity date of revolving credit commitments made pursuant to
abl facility to june 28, 2022
* HCA Healthcare - abl agreement amends facility provisions
to permit incurrence of additional incremental credit facilities
in principal amount of $1.5 billion
* HCA Healthcare-cash flow restatement agreement extends
maturity date of revolving credit commitments under unit's $2.0
billion credit facility to june 28, 2022
