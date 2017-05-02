Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 HCA Holdings Inc-
* HCA reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.74
* Q1 revenue $10.62 billion versus i/b/e/s view $10.76 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly same facility equivalent admissions increased 1.6 percent, while same facility admissions increased 1.2 percent
* HCA Holdings Inc sees 2017 revenues $43.0 to $44.0 billion
* Qtrly same facility revenue per equivalent admission increased 1.7 percent
* HCA Holdings Inc sees fy 2017 capital expenditures approximately $2.9 billion
* HCA Holdings Inc sees 2017 eps (diluted) $ 7.20 to $7.60 per diluted share
* HCA Holdings Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures approximately $2.9 billion
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.35, revenue view $43.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* HCA Holdings Inc - 2017 guidance includes full-year earnings for company's oklahoma facilities which are under agreement to be sold.
* HCA Holdings Inc - 2017 guidance for eps (diluted) includes an estimated $150 million income tax benefit, or $0.40 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.