March 20, 2017 / 8:52 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-HCA Holdings -unit entered into joinder agreement to refinance existing senior secured term B-6 loan credit facility maturing on March 18, 2023

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - HCA Holdings Inc:

* HCA Holdings Inc - unit entered into joinder agreement to refinance existing senior secured term b-6 loan credit facility maturing on march 18, 2023

* HCA Holdings - unit entered into joinder agreement to pay related fees, expenses with new $1.489 billion senior secured term b-9 loan credit facility

* HCA Holdings Inc - new $1.489 billion senior secured term b-9 loan credit facility matures on march 18, 2023- sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2n1BFLl) Further company coverage:

