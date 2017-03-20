BRIEF-HCA Holdings -unit entered into joinder agreement to refinance existing senior secured term B-6 loan credit facility maturing on March 18, 2023

March 20 (Reuters) - HCA Holdings Inc:

* HCA Holdings Inc - unit entered into joinder agreement to refinance existing senior secured term b-6 loan credit facility maturing on march 18, 2023

* HCA Holdings - unit entered into joinder agreement to pay related fees, expenses with new $1.489 billion senior secured term b-9 loan credit facility

* HCA Holdings Inc - new $1.489 billion senior secured term b-9 loan credit facility matures on march 18, 2023- sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2n1BFLl) Further company coverage: